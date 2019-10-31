|
|
|
HOPE, Ronald Norman (Ron). On October 30, 2019 peacefully at Waihi Lifecare, Waihi surrounded by his family. Aged 83 years. Beloved husband of the late Joy. Dearly loved father and father in-law of Brad and Vicki, and Fiona. Cherished grandad of Jamie, Nicole, Shaun, and Noelle and proud great grandad to all his great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Ron's life will be held at St John's Anglican Church, Seddon Street, Waihi on Saturday November 2 at 10am to be followed by interment in the Waihi Lawn Cemetery. Communications to the Hope family, C/- PO Box 108, Waihi 3641.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 31, 2019