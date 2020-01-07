|
MONTGOMERY, Ronald (Ron). Died peacefully on 1 January 2020, at Kumeu Village Rest Home; aged 98. Dearly loved husband of Barbara. Much loved father and father- in- law of Anne and Greg, Paul and Tracey. Cherished poppa of Natasha, Stephanie, Mia and Max. Thanks to the wonderful staff at Kumeu Village for their care of Ron. A celebration of Ron's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Wednesday 8 January 2020 at 10.00 a.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 7, 2020