Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2020
2:00 p.m.
North Harbour Chapel of Dils Funeral services
185 Schnapper Rock Road
Albany
BENTLEY, Ronald Maurice. Passed away aged 90 years on the 3 September 2020 at Warkworth Hospital. Loved father of Cathy, Lee, Gary and Kerry. Past Technician of Greenlane Coronary By Pass Unit. Past Prosector at Auckland Medical School. Past Chief Petty Officer (Medical) of RNZVR, Ngapona. A worker for the public good with a keen and inquiring mind, Ron was known for his love of reading and music. A service for Ron will be held at North Harbour Chapel of Dils Funeral services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on 9 September at 2.00 P.M, followed by private cremation. Attendance is by invitation only so please email Kerry if you would like to attend [email protected]



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 5, 2020
