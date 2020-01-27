Home

Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel
361 Puhinui Road
Papatoetoe
Ronald Lyndsay CLARK

CLARK, Ronald Lyndsay. Passed away 24 January 2020, just shy of his 87th birthday. Dearly loved husband of the late Barbara. Father and father-in-law to Graeme and Raewyn, Malcolm and Lyn, and Dianne and Grant. Treasured poppa to Michael, Leanne and Aaron, Rachael and Tom, Stuart, Daniel, and great poppa to his four great-grandchildren. A special thank you to the staff at Elmwood Hospital who have provided care and support over the past months. A service to celebrate Ron's life will be held in the Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Wednesday 29 January at 11.00am. All communications to PO Box 217129, Botany Junction, Auckland 2164.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
