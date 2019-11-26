|
|
|
WILKINSON, Ronald Lewis (Ron). Passed away peacefully at Howick Baptist Hospital, on the 24th November 2019. Aged 78 years. Much loved husband of Cheryl. Cherished Dad of Nicola, Natalie and Dave, Vanessa and Aaron. Devoted poppa of Alex, Sam, Caine and Dylan. A celebration of Ron's life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland on Friday 29th November 2019 at 11.00am. Private Cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019