Ronald Kenneth (Ron) MAIR

Ronald Kenneth (Ron) MAIR Notice
MAIR, Ronald Kenneth (Ron). On October 30th 2019, peacefully at North Shore Hospice, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Heather for 58 years. Loved father of Alastair and Michelle, Jane and Grant. Treasured Ronnie of Catherine and Alex. A Service to celebrate Ron's life will be held at North Shore Memorial Park, Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Tuesday 5th November at 1pm. All communications to Box 40E Bert Sutcliffe Retirement Village, 2 Rangatira Rd, Birkenhead 0626. In lieu of flowers donations to The Cancer Society, PO Box 1724 Auckland or North Shore Hospice PO Box 331129, Takapuna 0740 would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 31, 2019
