Ronald Joseph (Ron) WILLS

Ronald Joseph (Ron) WILLS Notice
WILLS, Ronald Joseph (Ron). Passed away peacefully at Peacehaven Resthome on 22nd April 2020 aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Margaret and father of Steve and the late Richard. Much loved father-in-law of Karen. Adored grandad to Russell, Alex and Richard and their partners Tracy, Ben and India. Very special thanks to the wonderful staff at Peacehaven for the exceptional care Ron received. A memorial to celebrate Ron's life with his family and friends will be arranged at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 25, 2020
