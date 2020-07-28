|
MASON, Ronald John (Ron). Serviceman No 827303, 33552, 204014 J Force and K Force. Passed away peacefully on Sunday 26 July 2020, aged 93 years; after a short illness. Dearly loved husband of the late Noeline. Much loved father to Karen, Gloria, Diane, Sonia and the late Wendy. Treasured granddad to 11, great poppa to 26 and great great poppa to 12. A celebration of Ron's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Thursday 30 July 2020 at 3.00 p.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 28 to July 29, 2020