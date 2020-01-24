|
KASPER, Ronald John (John). Passed away peacefully on 22 January 2020 at home surrounded by family. Dearly loved partner of Wendy. Loving Dad of Belinda and stepdad of Willy and Lucy. Father in law of Mike, Rachelle and Simon. Loved brother of Greg and brother in law of Geraldine. Cherished Grandad of Hazel, Ivy, Daniel, Molly, Jack, Madeleine, Zoe and Emily. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at Eden Park North Stand Lounge, Level 5, Walters Rd, Auckland on Wednesday 29 January at 2.30pm. All communications to Sibuns Funeral Directors.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020