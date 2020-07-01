|
FLOOD, Ronald John (Ron). Born September 12, 1953. Passed away April 11, 2020. Our family would like to sincerely thank all those who have sent us sympathy cards, messages of support and kind words, and the many who attended Ron's memorial service on Thursday 25th June. Special thanks to Geoff Williamson who helped us organise this farewell for Ron. Thank you Hamilton Golf Club for the venue, and MatteBlack catering for the food. We are very grateful to Ron's doctors, nurses, M5 staff , hospice and Dr Jonathon Phillips for the care and compassion. Thanks to Seddon Park Funeral Services, and Artline Memorials. A very heartfelt thank you to you all, from Sandra, Paul, Mark and Tracy.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 1, 2020