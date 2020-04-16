|
FLOOD, Ronald John (Ron). 12 September 1953 - 11 April 2020. Ron died peacefully at home after an illness faced with his characteristic humour and strength. Deeply loved and treasured husband of Sandra, and the best father to Paul, Mark and Tracy. Adored by his grandchildren John, Alex, Tessa, Alyssa, Kobe, Lincoln and Katie. A great man who always put others first. A private burial has already taken place. All communications to the Flood family PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 16, 2020