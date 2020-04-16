Home

POWERED BY

Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Ronald John (Ron) FLOOD


1953 - 2020
Ronald John (Ron) FLOOD Notice
FLOOD, Ronald John (Ron). 12 September 1953 - 11 April 2020. Ron died peacefully at home after an illness faced with his characteristic humour and strength. Deeply loved and treasured husband of Sandra, and the best father to Paul, Mark and Tracy. Adored by his grandchildren John, Alex, Tessa, Alyssa, Kobe, Lincoln and Katie. A great man who always put others first. A private burial has already taken place. All communications to the Flood family PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 16, 2020
