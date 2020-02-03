|
PRYOR, Ronald James (Ron). Passed away on January 30, 2020 in his 88th year at home in Bombay. Most dearly loved husband of Laura. Loving father of Ross, Lynette, Bruce, Ian and Richard. Father-in-law of Robert, Sandrine and Camilla. Adored Grandad of Cameron and Jessica, Katie, Justine, Pierre, Madeleine, Reine, Sam, Oscar, Grace and Isabelle. Ron was a kind, gentle and loving man and will be missed immensely. A celebration of his life will be held at the Clevedon Presbyterian Church, 3 Papakura-Clevedon Road, Clevedon at 11am on Wednesday 5th of February, followed by refreshments. An interment will be held at the Bombay Presbyterian Church, corner Bombay Road and Portsmouth Road, Bombay at 2.30pm. Friends and family are also welcome to join Laura and her family at their Bombay home afterwards. Our minds still talk to you, our hearts still look for you, our souls know you are at peace. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020