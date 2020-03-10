|
LOW, Ronald James. Born Glasgow, Scotland. Passed away 7 March 2020, in his 93rd year. Dearly loved and devoted husband of the late Ruth. Ron was a man of integrity and kindness. He will be sadly missed by all of his friends. Our sincere thanks to the nursing staff at Bert Sutcliffe Retirement Village Birkenhead, who gave Ron tender, loving care during his remaining couple of years. Forever in our hearts. A private cremation has been held. Reunited at last with his beloved wife, Ruth.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 10, 2020