Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald LOW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald James LOW

Add a Memory
Ronald James LOW Notice
LOW, Ronald James. Born Glasgow, Scotland. Passed away 7 March 2020, in his 93rd year. Dearly loved and devoted husband of the late Ruth. Ron was a man of integrity and kindness. He will be sadly missed by all of his friends. Our sincere thanks to the nursing staff at Bert Sutcliffe Retirement Village Birkenhead, who gave Ron tender, loving care during his remaining couple of years. Forever in our hearts. A private cremation has been held. Reunited at last with his beloved wife, Ruth.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -