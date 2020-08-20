Home

Ronald James HIGGS


1948 - 2020
Ronald James HIGGS Notice
HIGGS, Ronald James. Born April 27th, 1948. Passed away at Fairfield, Sydney New South Wales on 25th June, 2020. Aged 72. Brother to David, Gary, Brenda, and the late Brent. Brother-in-law to Suzanne, Epi, Liz, and the late Roy Potter. Nephew of much loved Aunty, Daphne. Special friend to Joanne and all his Australian long time friends. Ronald will be Dearly missed. Rest in Peace. Due to the current Funeral Restrictions a private cremation has been held at the Rookwood Crematorium, Lidcombe, New South Wales on the 18th August 2020. Messages for the family of Ronald, may be sent, c/o Email ([email protected])
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 20, 2020
