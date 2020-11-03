|
PAYNE, Ronald Henry. On Friday 30 October, 2020, Ron passed away peacefully at Athenree Lifecare. Aged 80 years. Beloved husband of Maxine for 57 yrs. Much loved father and father-in-law of Maree and Lincoln, Sheryl and Ian, Russell and Tash, Steve and Dawn. Loving Grandpa of 11 grandchildren. A celebration of Ron's life will be held at Waihi Beach United Church, Wilson Rd, Waihi Beach on Wednesday 4 November at 11am followed by burial at Te Awamutu Cemetery, Picquet Hill Rd at 3pm. All welcome. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Parkinson's New Zealand or can be left at the service. Communications to the Payne family c/- PO Box 108 Waihi 3641.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 3, 2020