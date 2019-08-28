|
GRONDIN, Ronald Henry Jean (Ron). Service No. 432200 WW2 Peacefully at Bethlehem Views Tauranga, on Tuesday 27th August 2019 aged 97 years. Dearly loved husband of Bernice. Very dearly loved father of Ally and Merve, Nigel and Lorraine, Pauline and John, Maureen and David, Kathy and Scott, and Heather and Phil. Treasured grandad of his grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. A service for Ron will be held at Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, on Thursday 29th August at 1pm. In lieu of flowers donations to St John, PO Box 2387 Tauranga 3144 would be appreciated, and may be left at the venue. Messages to the Grondin family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 28, 2019