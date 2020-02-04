Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Ronald Graham (Ron) REEVES


1939 - 2020
Ronald Graham (Ron) REEVES Notice
REEVES, Ronald Graham (Ron). 14 May 1939 to 30 January 2020 Loved husband of Penelope (deceased), Loved father of Michelle, Debbie, Lissa, Jacqui, Ricky (deceased). Loved Popster of Kristen, Courtney, Rebecca, Marc, Zoe, Trinity, Ariarna, Natalee. Loved Great Poppie of Penny, Johnny, Maxwell, Rickon and Raiden. His life will be celebrated at the chapel of Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson on Friday 7 February 2020 at 1.30pm. The family has requested that instead of flowers, donations be made to either West Auckland Hospice or St Johns Ambulance Service



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 4, 2020
