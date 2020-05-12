Home

Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Ronald Gerard GLEESON

GLEESON, Ronald Gerard. After a courageous battle with cancer, died peacefully at Waikato Hospice on the 8th May, 2020, aged 67 years. Adored husband and soulmate of Helen. Much loved Dad of Shane and Mark. Loving stepfather of Pip, Gin and Mike. Caring father in law of Heidi, Vicky and Jackie. Cherished Grandad of Lucas, Brooke, Georgia, Sophie, Liam, Aidan, Mia, Neve, Jacob, Saffron, Maddy, Luca, Charlie, Benji, Annabelle and Timmy. Special Great Grandad of Maiah and Easton. A private burial has been held and a memorial will take place at a later date. All communications to the Gleeson family, PO Box 5523 Frankton, Hamilton.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 12, 2020
