Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Bowentown Boating Club
Pio Road
Bowentown
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald TILSLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald George TILSLEY


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Ronald George TILSLEY Notice
TILSLEY, Ronald George. Born 29 April 1932. S/Sgt No 514139 Territorial Service. Passed away on Sunday 15 March 2020, aged 87 at Tauranga Hospital with his family by his side. Darling husband of Molly, loved dad of Ken and Fenny (Australia), the late Vance, Mark and Sandra (Wellington), the late Colin, and Vincent and Marouna (Waihi Beach). Loved granddad of Katrina, Amanda, Terrence, Ashleigh (Australia) Emma and William, Elise and Hans, Cashlin and Kyla and great granddad of eight. A service to celebrate Ron's life will be held at the Bowentown Boating Club, Pio Road Bowentown on Friday 20th March at 11am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -