TILSLEY, Ronald George. Born 29 April 1932. S/Sgt No 514139 Territorial Service. Passed away on Sunday 15 March 2020, aged 87 at Tauranga Hospital with his family by his side. Darling husband of Molly, loved dad of Ken and Fenny (Australia), the late Vance, Mark and Sandra (Wellington), the late Colin, and Vincent and Marouna (Waihi Beach). Loved granddad of Katrina, Amanda, Terrence, Ashleigh (Australia) Emma and William, Elise and Hans, Cashlin and Kyla and great granddad of eight. A service to celebrate Ron's life will be held at the Bowentown Boating Club, Pio Road Bowentown on Friday 20th March at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 17, 2020