|
|
|
KAY, Ronald Geoffrey. Passed away peacefully at Edmund Hillary Village, aged 90, on 25 January 2020. Dearly loved husband for 61 years of Gill. Loved father of Tim, Peter and Soozie, and father-in-law of Catherine, Helen and Greg. Loving Pop of Ollie, Chris, Maddy and Emma. A celebration of Ron's life will be held at 3pm on Friday 31 January at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank. In lieu of flowers, donations to Breast Cancer Foundation NZ www.breastcancerfoundation .org.nz would be appreciated. Aroha Funerals 09 5270266
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 28, 2020