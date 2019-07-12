Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams V J & Sons Ltd
King St
Te Kuiti , Waikato 07-878 6100
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald BEVEGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Garner (Ron) BEVEGE

Add a Memory
Ronald Garner (Ron) BEVEGE Notice
BEVEGE, Ronald Garner (Ron). Peacefully on Wednesday 10 July 2019 at Ohope Beach Care Rest Home with family at his side. Loved husband of the late Donna. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kevin and Donna (Taupo), David (Piopio), Helen and Jeff Symonds (Ohope), Richard and Fiona (Piopio). Cherished grandfather of his 11 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. A celebration of Ron's life will be held in the Piopio War Memorial Hall on Monday 15 July at 1.00pm, followed by burial at the Piopio Cemetery. All communications to Bevege Family P O Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941. In the care of: VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 12 to July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.