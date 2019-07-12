|
BEVEGE, Ronald Garner (Ron). Peacefully on Wednesday 10 July 2019 at Ohope Beach Care Rest Home with family at his side. Loved husband of the late Donna. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kevin and Donna (Taupo), David (Piopio), Helen and Jeff Symonds (Ohope), Richard and Fiona (Piopio). Cherished grandfather of his 11 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. A celebration of Ron's life will be held in the Piopio War Memorial Hall on Monday 15 July at 1.00pm, followed by burial at the Piopio Cemetery. All communications to Bevege Family P O Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941. In the care of: VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 12 to July 13, 2019