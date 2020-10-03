|
CURREEN, Ronald Frederick. 16 March 1935 - 1 October 2020. Passed away at Elmwood Resthome, aged 85 years, after a long illness with parkinson's and then a battle with cancer. Loved husband of Doreen. Loved Father of Dianne, David, Phillip and the late Paul. Loved Grandad of Lewis, Olivia, Sarah-Hope, Emma and Bayley. Loved Great- Grandad of Biship, Sienna, Bailey-Jean, Saphire, Floyd and Ruby. "We will always remember your great sense of humour, your love of singing, bowling and the vege garden. Forever in our hearts. Haere ra". A private family service will be held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 3, 2020