Ronald Frederick CURREEN


1935 - 2020
Ronald Frederick CURREEN Notice
CURREEN, Ronald Frederick. 16 March 1935 - 1 October 2020. Passed away at Elmwood Resthome, aged 85 years, after a long illness with parkinson's and then a battle with cancer. Loved husband of Doreen. Loved Father of Dianne, David, Phillip and the late Paul. Loved Grandad of Lewis, Olivia, Sarah-Hope, Emma and Bayley. Loved Great- Grandad of Biship, Sienna, Bailey-Jean, Saphire, Floyd and Ruby. "We will always remember your great sense of humour, your love of singing, bowling and the vege garden. Forever in our hearts. Haere ra". A private family service will be held.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 3, 2020
