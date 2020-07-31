|
HIGGINS, Ronald Ernest (Ron). Passed away peacefully on 29th July 2020, aged 93 years. Much loved husband of Ngaire, loved father to Murray and Tim, father-in-law to Giulietta and second dad to Denise. Adored grandad to Jono, Chris, Casey-Lee, Jena and Sheena, and great granddad to Ollie and George. A service to celebrate Ron's life will be held at the Pakuranga Chapel of Davis Funerals, 2A Udys Road, Pakuranga on Tuesday 4th August at 1.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 31, 2020