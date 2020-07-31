Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
2A Udys Road
Manukau City , Auckland
09 576 7108
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Davis Funeral Home
2A Udys Road
Manukau City , Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald HIGGINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Ernest (Ron) HIGGINS

Add a Memory
Ronald Ernest (Ron) HIGGINS Notice
HIGGINS, Ronald Ernest (Ron). Passed away peacefully on 29th July 2020, aged 93 years. Much loved husband of Ngaire, loved father to Murray and Tim, father-in-law to Giulietta and second dad to Denise. Adored grandad to Jono, Chris, Casey-Lee, Jena and Sheena, and great granddad to Ollie and George. A service to celebrate Ron's life will be held at the Pakuranga Chapel of Davis Funerals, 2A Udys Road, Pakuranga on Tuesday 4th August at 1.30pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -