GREAVES, Ronald Edwin. (29126 30483, WWII 2nd NZEF, Capt.) On May 21 2019, peacefully at Malyon House, Mount Maunganui, in his 103rd year. Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret. Loved father and father-in-law of John and Rowan, Frances and John, and David and Margaret. Loved grandfather of Rebecca and Michael, Lisa and Greg, Stuart, Charlie, and his eight great grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Malyon House for their loving care of Ron. In accordance with Ron's specific wishes a private cremation has been held. Communication to the Ronald Greaves Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 25, 2019
