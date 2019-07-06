Home

Ronald Edward (Ron) COSSINS

Ronald Edward (Ron) COSSINS Notice
COSSINS, Ronald Edward (Ron). On 2 July 2019, passed away after a short illness at North Shore Hospital, aged 97 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Christine and Lance, Grandad of Dean and Brett and Great Grandad of Suvi, Wilder and Smokie. "Rest In Peace" In lieu of flowers donations to Asthma Auckland, Po Box 67 066, Mount Eden, 1349 would be appreciated. A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Thursday 11 July at 3.00pm, followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 6, 2019
