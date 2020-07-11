|
MAYHILL, Ronald Desmond (Ron). DFC L.d'H, MA, NZ429967 Flt Lt RNZAF 75 (NZ) Squadron, RAF Bomber Command WWII. Passed away peacefully at his home on 9 July 2020. Much loved husband of the late Kathleen Alice Mayhill. Father of Geoffrey, Philippa and Janice. Father-in-law of Jane, Rene and Brian. Adored granddad of Stefan, Bridget, Lucy, Martinique, Christopher, Georgina, Maxwell and Thomas. A highly esteemed war veteran, teacher and former President of New Zealand Bomber Command, but most of all a cherished Dad, Granddad and father-in-law who will be dearly missed. A Funeral Service will be held at the All Saints Chapel of Purewa Crematorium, 100 - 102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland on Friday 17 July 2020 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Auckland City Mission, PO Box 5352, Wellesley Street, Auckland 1010 would be appreciated. All communications to the Mayhill Family, c/- PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 11, 2020