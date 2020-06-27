Home

Ronald Dean (Ron) CARTWRIGHT

Ronald Dean (Ron) CARTWRIGHT Notice
CARTWRIGHT, Ronald Dean (Ron). At peace, in his 94th year. Sweetheart and darling husband of Jocelyn. Treasured dad of Garth (London) and Neil (Brisbane), father-in-law of Amanda and adored Poppa of Zoe and Ryan. We loved you so much. You were an inspiration to us all. Long time member of the Maungakiekie Golf Club. There will be no funeral for Ron as he has bequest his body to the University of Auckland Medical School for research. Goodbye my darling Ron, after 62 years of loving marriage. I miss you. Jocelyn.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 27, 2020
