NIVEN, Ronald Brett (Ron). Born July 01, 1926. Passed away on April 10, 2020. Ron passed away suddenly at home, aged 93 years. Much loved husband of Ruth; father and father-in-law of David and Libby, Michael, Jocelyn and Jeff, Gary and Rachel, and Lyn; grandpa of Hayley, Daniel, Hannah, Sam, Jamie and Ashley; and great-grandpa of Isabelle. You will be sadly missed, but our fond memories will endure forever. Due to current circumstances, a private service will be held. Any correspondence may be sent to PO Box 9097, Newmarket 1149.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 14, 2020