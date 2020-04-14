Home

Ronald Brett (Ron) NIVEN


1926 - 2020
Ronald Brett (Ron) NIVEN Notice
NIVEN, Ronald Brett (Ron). Born July 01, 1926. Passed away on April 10, 2020. Ron passed away suddenly at home, aged 93 years. Much loved husband of Ruth; father and father-in-law of David and Libby, Michael, Jocelyn and Jeff, Gary and Rachel, and Lyn; grandpa of Hayley, Daniel, Hannah, Sam, Jamie and Ashley; and great-grandpa of Isabelle. You will be sadly missed, but our fond memories will endure forever. Due to current circumstances, a private service will be held. Any correspondence may be sent to PO Box 9097, Newmarket 1149.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 14, 2020
