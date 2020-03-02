|
BELL, Ronald (Ron). On 28th February, 2020 passed away peacefully at West Harbour Gardens, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Colleen, loved father and father-in-law of Densie and Howell, Sharyon and Adrian, cherished Granddad of Ashleigh and Courtney. Forever in our hearts. A celebration of Ron's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Wednesday, 4th March, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations to the West Auckland Hospice, P. O. Box 45-181, Te Atatu Peninsula Auckland 0651, would be appreciated and maybe left at the chapel. All communications to the Bell family C/- the above Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 2, 2020