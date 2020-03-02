Home

Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
Ronald (Ron) BELL

Ronald (Ron) BELL Notice
BELL, Ronald (Ron). On 28th February, 2020 passed away peacefully at West Harbour Gardens, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Colleen, loved father and father-in-law of Densie and Howell, Sharyon and Adrian, cherished Granddad of Ashleigh and Courtney. Forever in our hearts. A celebration of Ron's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Wednesday, 4th March, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations to the West Auckland Hospice, P. O. Box 45-181, Te Atatu Peninsula Auckland 0651, would be appreciated and maybe left at the chapel. All communications to the Bell family C/- the above Funeral Home.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 2, 2020
