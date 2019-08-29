|
|
|
BAKER, Ronald (Ron). Passed away peacefully on 27 August 2019. Aged 83 years Dearly loved husband of Maureen for 60 years, much loved father and father-in-law of Lynn and Rex, Kirsty and Russell (Hamilton), and Poppa of Alexis, Helena and Nick,and living in Melbourne - Emma, Jono, and great-Poppa to Stanley. A private service for family and close friends will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland on Monday 2nd September 2019 at 1.30pm. Special thanks to the nurses and carers in the Special Care Unit and Hospital at Bruce McLaren Retirement Village, for their wonderful support and care over the past 2 and a half years. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Auckland, P.O.Box 5132, Wellesley Street, Auckland 1141, would be greatly appreciated. All communications to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 29, 2019