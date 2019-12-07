Home

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
1:00 p.m.
All Souls Chapel Purewa
Ronald Arthur (Ron) SYLVESTER


1936 - 2019
Ronald Arthur (Ron) SYLVESTER Notice
SYLVESTER, Ronald Arthur (Ron). Born April 01, 1936. Passed away on December 05, 2019 very peacefully in the loving arms of his wife Toni. Beloved father and father in law of Todd, Holly, Kate and Joanna and their partners. Adored Grandfather to Henry, Rangi, Tane, Alex, Tom, Ike, Cosmo, Scott, Brady, Evangeline, Nick, Charlie and Leila. A service to celebrate Ron's life will be held at 1pm on Tuesday December 10, in All Souls Chapel Purewa. Thank you to all the lovely staff at Jervois for taking such good care of Ron. Take it easy now Dad. Job well done.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 7, 2019
