SYLVESTER, Ronald Arthur (Ron). Born April 01, 1936. Passed away on December 05, 2019 very peacefully in the loving arms of his wife Toni. Beloved father and father in-law of Todd, Holly, Kate and Joanna and their partners. Adored grandfather to Henry, Rangi, Tane, Alex, Tom, Ike, Cosmo, Scott, Brady, Evangeline, Nick, Charlie and Leila. Thank you to all the lovely staff at Jervois for taking such good care of Ron. Funeral details to be confirmed. Take it easy now Dad. Job well done.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 6, 2019