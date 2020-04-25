Home

Ronald Arthur FINNEGAN

Ronald Arthur FINNEGAN
FINNEGAN, Ronald Arthur. Passed away peacefully at home after a long illness, aged 79. Dearly loved wife of Claudia of 36 years. Loved son of the late Jim and Elsie Finnegan. Brother and Brother-in-law of Douglas (deceased) and colleen Finnegan, Margaret and Joe Clement, Colleen and Keith McKee. Loved step-father and father- in-law of Pamela and Brian Kirtian, Louis and Mark Cairns, Angela and Hamish Millward. Much loved Poppa of Elyse, Gabrielle, Bailee, Campbell, Mattlew and Sophie. Fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews. A heartfelt thanks to Roda (WDHB Renal), Dr Titterton and the district nurses for their care of Ron. A Celebration of Ron's life will be held at a later date. Thank you to friends and family for their support All communications to the Finnegan family c/- 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata 3400



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 25, 2020
