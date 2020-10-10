Home

POWERED BY

Services
James R Hill Funeral Directors
717 Grey Street Hamilton
Hamilton, Waikato
(07) 855 5541
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 12, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel
Morrinsville Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald WIBERG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Andrew Bloomfield (Ron) WIBERG

Add a Memory
Ronald Andrew Bloomfield (Ron) WIBERG Notice
WIBERG, Ronald Andrew Bloomfield (Ron). On Monday 5 October Ron passed away surrounded by his loving daughters in Hamilton. Aged 82 years. Cherished husband of the late Jocelyn. Loving and devoted father and father-in-law of Jenny & Nigel Booth; Jacqui and Geoff Knight; Natalie Wiberg and Pelle Johansson. Loving and proud Poppa of Cathryn, James, Rachel, Sarah, and Hamish; and great Grandpop of Mika. A service to celebrate Ron's life will be held on 12 October in Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road at 1.00 pm. In lieu of flowers a donation to CCS may be left at the chapel or made online at https: //www.ccsdisabilityaction. org.nz/donate. All communications to Ron's Family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -