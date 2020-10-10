|
WIBERG, Ronald Andrew Bloomfield (Ron). On Monday 5 October Ron passed away surrounded by his loving daughters in Hamilton. Aged 82 years. Cherished husband of the late Jocelyn. Loving and devoted father and father-in-law of Jenny & Nigel Booth; Jacqui and Geoff Knight; Natalie Wiberg and Pelle Johansson. Loving and proud Poppa of Cathryn, James, Rachel, Sarah, and Hamish; and great Grandpop of Mika. A service to celebrate Ron's life will be held on 12 October in Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road at 1.00 pm. In lieu of flowers a donation to CCS may be left at the chapel or made online at https: //www.ccsdisabilityaction. org.nz/donate. All communications to Ron's Family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2020