PHILLIPS, Ronald Albert. Inspector NZ Police (Retired), former Ministry of Transport and NZ Fire Service; of Wellington. On 29 September 2019, after a short illness he passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, aged 71 years. Loved partner of Teina, father of Kristiaan, Kruger, Andrew (deceased), Steven and BJ, stepdad of Christine and son- in-law Alex. Loved brother of Marilyn and uncle of Phil and Chrissie and family, and Stefan. Grandfather of Cheyenne, Nash, Tane, Elsie and Holly. A celebration of Ron's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, corner Cornwall Street and Knights Road, Lower Hutt on Saturday 5 October at 1pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the services. All messages to the Phillips family to C/- P.O. Box 30-127, Lower Hutt. Gee & Hickton tel. (04) 528 2331 www.geeandhickton.co.nz FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 2, 2019