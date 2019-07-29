|
KITTO, Ronald Albert. Promoted to Glory on 27 July 2019. Aged 92. Dearly loved and devoted husband of Irenie. Loved father and father-in-law of Bruce and Joy, Rodney (deceased) Annette and Tony, Denise, Craig and Stephanie. Grandad to 9, Great Grandad to 12, and Great Great Grandad to 4. 'Well done, good and faithful Servant' A Service of Thanksgiving, for Ron's life, will be held at the Auckland City Corps Salvation Army, 18 Allright Place, Mt Wellington, on Thursday 1 August at 11.00am In lieu of flowers, donations to The Salvation Army Missionary Service would be appreciated by family. Communications c/o the Kitto family, 2a Udys Rd, Pakuranga
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 29 to July 30, 2019