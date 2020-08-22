Home

Ronald Albert (Ron) GREGORY


1931 - 2020
Ronald Albert (Ron) GREGORY Notice
GREGORY, Ronald Albert (Ron). Born December 20, 1931. Passed away peacefully at home on August 20th aged 88. A loving, caring, humorous, hard-working family man. Much loved husband of Janet; father of Paul, Shelley, Darryl and Lisa; father-in-law of Geoff and Emma; and grand-father and great-grand-father of James, Rose and Lily; Daniel and Hamish; Jeremy and Eve; Lauren, William and Eddie; and Zac, Olivia, Stella, Dean and Luka who he adored. Due to Covid a small farewell will be held, followed by a memorial service at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 22, 2020
