Rona May (Vowles) CAMERON

Rona May (Vowles) CAMERON Notice
CAMERON, Rona May (nee Vowles). On 8 April 2020 at Hetherington House, Waihi. Aged 101 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Angus, and loved mother and mother-in- law of Douglas (died 1978), Marjorie and Roland Latto, Morrinsville; Alison Kendall, Tairua; Jean Dillon, Omokoroa and the late Pat Dillon; and friend of Ken. Loved by her 9 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. A private cremation has been held. Communications to the Cameron family c/- PO .Box 108, Waihi, 3641.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 11, 2020
