|
|
|
RICHARDS, Ron. Born April 02, 1935. Passed away on June 16, 2020. Surrounded by family, Ron passed away peacefully at Sarah Selwyn on 16 June. Loving husband of Lynne. Dad to Brett, Bill and Elizabeth. Pop to Ronald, Karina, Colleen, Georgia, Luella and Billy and old pop to his many great grandchildren. Always there to tell you a story and share a joke. A big presence in our lives who will be greatly missed. Thank you to the staff at Sarah Selwyn for all your support and care while Ron has been with you. Ron will come home on Thursday to spend the night with the whanau. His service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Friday the 19th of June at 3 pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 18, 2020