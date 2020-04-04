|
|
|
REEVES, Ron. 27 March 1937 to 2 April 2020, aged 83. Ron, a pleasant soul, passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospital 2nd April 2020. Will be remembered with affection by Colleen, Karne and Nubuko, Jon and Silvia, and grandchildren Kieran, Saucha, Aggie and Rex. Great grandfather to Jaxon and Amethyst. He will be remembered for his huge passion for orchids, antiques and vintage cars. A memorial for Ron will be notified when the present circumstances allow. All enquires to Karne Reeves phone 027 678 4877.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 4, 2020