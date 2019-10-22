|
THOMAS, Ron Grayson. Born March 26, 1931. Passed away on October 20, 2019. Passed away suddenly, but peacefully at North Shore Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Denise. Father and father- in-law of Mark and Christine, Grant and Mary, and Nicola. Grandfather of Robert and Grayson and very special Poppa to Jill and Paul, Jessica and Nick, Pip and Jesse, and Blake. A service to celebrate Ron's life will be held at Dill's Funeral Services at 185 Schnapper Rock Rd, Albany on Thursday 24th October at 12.30pm. No flowers please.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 22, 2019