FLOOD, Ron. Died at home in Hamilton, 11 April 2020 with his loving family around him. Special son in law of the late Joyce Smith (Ohaeawai). Loved and respected brother in law of Murray and Gloria (Whangarei), Geoff and Donna (Kaikohe), Lyn and Doug (Kaikohe) and the late Scott. Treasured uncle and great uncle to the Smith / Young whanau. Taken from us too young, but our wonderful memories of happier family times spent together will never be taken from us (don't think too many of the nieces and nephews will ever forget Uncle Ron aka Mr Safety). Due to current lockdown we cannot be with Sandra, Paul, Mark, Tracy and their families but know we are with you in spirit, love you all so much. Rest easy Ron, you have the pick of the best greens now to get that hole in one.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 15, 2020