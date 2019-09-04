|
LEE, Ron and Alison. Alan and Doreen, Annette and Neil, and families would like to thank everyone who supported them in the loss of Alison and Ron in recent months. To those who attended their services, send cards, flowers, emails and wishes, it was lovely to see they were widely liked and respected. A big thanks to the excellent staff at the Taradale Masonic Rest Home for their wonderful kindness and care of Dad for the past 4 years and to Taradale Masonic and Elmwood Rest Homes for their superb care of Mum during her last months. Thanks to all the servicemen for the wonderful RSA tribute for Dad. A huge thanks to all.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 4, 2019