STANTON, Romola Kathleen (nee Winstone). Peacefully at Lady Allum Village, Milford, on Monday 14th September 2020, aged 93 years. Loved wife of Selwyn, mother of Sue (and Randy), Debbie, Phillippa (and Eugene), Jan (and Cal), Mike (and Jane). Precious Gran of David, Jackie, Carolyn, Gerard, Ryan, Hamish, Lisa and Tim and Great-Gran of 13 great grand-children. Special thanks for the wonderful care from Lady Allum and Orongo resthomes. Communications to D308 Lady Allum Village or Dil's Funeral Services.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 17, 2020