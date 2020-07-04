Home

HAYLOCK, Romilly Zillah. Much adored and long awaited daughter of Melissa and Garth. Loved granddaughter of Alan and Joy, and Neil and Raewyn Cullen. Loved by her great-grandparents, aunties, uncles, cousins and wider whanau. After battling an infection, born sleeping at Wellington Hospital on June 26, 2020. A private blessing and cremation has taken place. Messages to [email protected] com or by post. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.sands.org.nz. Your wings were ready, our beautiful Romilly, but our hearts were not.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 4, 2020
