LAST-HARRIS, Rolston (Roly). Born March 20, 1925. Passed away on April 03, 2020. Peacefully in Nelson aged 95. Much loved husband of the late Lorna. Loved and respected father, father-in-law of Ken and Gaylene(Thames), Kay & Barry(Christchurch) and the late Cheryl. Adored Poppy of Naticia and Brendan, Callum, Jinelle and Ryan, Paul and Ashleigh. Great Poppy to Fletcher. Thanks to the wonderful staff at Ernest Rutherford Village for their care of Roly. Memorial service will be advised.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 8, 2020