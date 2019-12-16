Home

South Waikato Funeral Services
24 Commerce Street
Tokoroa , Waikato
07-886 5160
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
5:00 p.m.
St Luke's Pacific Island Church Cnr
Kelso Street & Maraetai Road
Tokoroa
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 a.m.
St Luke's Pacific Island Church Cnr
Kelso Street & Maraetai Road
Tokoroa
PUNGA, Roland Kareroa. On the 14th December 2019 Peacefully at Waikato Hospital. Aged 85 years. Beloved husband of the lateUria. Much loved father, father in law and papa Kareni to all his children and grandchildren. A family service for Roland will be held at the St Luke's Pacific Island Church Cnr Kelso Street & Maraetai Road Tokoroa on Tuesday 17th December at 5pm, where he is lying in state. A funeral service will be held at the above Church on Wednesday 18th December at 11am followed by a burial at the Tokoroa Lawn Cemetery South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, P O Box 459, Tokoroa FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 16, 2019
