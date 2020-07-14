|
|
|
BELCOURT, Roland Joseph. Passed away peacefully on 12th July 2020 at Habour Hospice North Shore. Dearly beloved husband of Shirley (Beni), dearest father of Catherine, Sacha, and Marcel. Respected grandfather to Reweti (Rueben), Emile, Cruz, Rico, Rene, and Noe; and great grandfather to Kiarn. He will be sadly missed. A service will be held at the Chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 8 Glen Road, Browns Bay on Thursday 16th July 2020 at 11am. Donations to Hospice North Shore in lieu of flowers would be appreciated. https://harbourhospice.org.nz/donate/
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 14, 2020