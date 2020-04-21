|
MORELAND, Roland James (Roly). Passed away peacefully on 17 April 2020 in his 95th year. Dearly loved husband of Val. Adored father and father-in- law of Jill and Kevin, Robyn and Leighton, Gaye and Luke. Cherished Poppa of Matthew and Angela, Rebekah and Gareth, David and Kelly, Luke and Rachael, Christopher and Lauren. Great Poppa of Ellie and Max. Thank you to the staff at Middlemore Hospital and Bruce McLaren Retirement Village for their care and support. A private funeral will be held and a celebration of Roly's life will follow at a later date. To register your interest in attending, please email Robyn at [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020