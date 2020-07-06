Home

Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Service
Thursday, Jul. 9, 2020
3:00 p.m.
All Souls Chapel, Purewa
100 St Johns Road
Meadowbank
View Map
Roger Stanley BOYD

Roger Stanley BOYD Notice
BOYD, Roger Stanley. 97 Years young. Passed away peacefully on 5 July 2020. Loved brother of the late Jack and the late Bob. Loved husband of the late Daphne. Loving father of Robyn and Ross, Pam and Brian, and Heather and Stuart. Treasured grandfather of Sarah, Jacqueline, Georgina, Mikey, Natalie, Hayden and Paul, and seven great grandchildren. Respected uncle of his nieces and nephew. Special thanks to the staff at Grace Joel. A Service for Roger will be held at the All Souls Chapel, Purewa, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Thursday 9 July at 3pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 6, 2020
